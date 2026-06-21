Man who got ticketed by metro Atlanta city for burning says he had permit

CITY OF SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — A South Fulton man says he now has to go to court for a ticket over burning on his property, a ticket he says he never should have received.

See more on what happened and what happens next on WSB Tonight at 11 p.m.

Brandon Fulton told Channel 2’s Eryn Rogers he believes police acted improperly.

It all started over agricultural burning on his property in South Fulton.

On May 7, Fulton says he got a burn permit from the state to be able to burn for pastures for his horses.

Because of the warm weather and drought we were in then, the pile started resmoldering a few days later.

Someone called the police and fire departments to his property.

The situation escalated, and it ended with Fulton being placed in handcuffs and later released.

He also got a ticket for violating the burn permit.

Rogers reached out to both the fire and police department.

The city said the public safety officers acted appropriately.

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