Risk for strong to severe storms later this evening, tonight

ATLANTA — The first full day of summer starts off dry, but that will change as the risk for strong to severe storms goes up later Monday.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan is tracking a system to our west that will start to move through north Georgia during the evening hours and through late tonight.

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The main threats with storms that develop will be heavy rain and damaging wind gusts. A brief, spin-up tornado can’t be ruled out with the greatest risk in northwest Georgia.

The line of storms moves out of here Tuesday morning. The next chance for storms returns later this week.

The latest hour-by-hour forecast, LIVE on Channel 2 Action News This Morning from 4:30 a.m. to 9 a.m.

[INTERACTIVE: StormTracker 2HD Radar]

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