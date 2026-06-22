40% property tax increase proposed in metro Atlanta city

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Neighbors are just one day away from a vote that could significantly increase the property tax rate in their metro Atlanta city.

The Brookhaven City Council will vote Tuesday raising its property taxes for first time since 2015. The current rate is 2.74 mills. If it passes, it would jump to 3.85 mills, which is about a 40% increase.

The city council will hold two public meetings before Tuesday’s vote at 10:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m.

Why some support neighbors support the increase while others worry their cost of living will go up, LIVE on Channel 2 Action News This Morning from 4:30 a.m. to 9 a.m.

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