Manhunt underway in Riverdale for man accused of shooting pregnant woman, police say

RIVERDALE, Ga. — Police in Riverdale say officers are searching for a suspect they say shot a pregnant woman earlier Saturday.

Authorities say Jerell Clark should be considered armed and dangerous.

Riverdale police said officers responded to the 8000 block of Taylor Road at about 6:53 a.m. on a person shot call.

There, they found a pregnant woman who had been shot during a domestic dispute. She was taken to a local hospital and is listed in stable condition.

Officers secured the area and evacuated people living nearby as a precaution.

Tactical units used drones to entering the home because authorities were concerned an armed person was barricaded. But the suspect was no longer there.

Search and arrest warrants are being sought.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Clark is urged to contact Riverdale Police Department at (770) 996-3382 or call 911.

Police urge people not to approach the suspect.

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