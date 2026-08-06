Social media personality arrested for kicking man during attack, police say

ATLANTA — A social media personality who was the victim of a hit-and-run earlier this week is facing charges for a 2024 incident.

Atlanta police were investigating a hit-and-run on Spring Street early Monday morning when they learned the passenger in the victim’s car had warrants of his own.

Shamar McCoy, 29, was informed he had an active warrant out for his arrest for assault from November 2024.

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According to a police report, McCoy and his then-boyfriend Alexander Green were accused of attacking another man.

Witnesses say Green punched a man, knocking him to the ground, and began kicking him. That’s when a witness reported seeing McCoy kick the victim in the head.

Body camera video released by Atlanta police shows the moment McCoy learned he was going from being the victim of one incident and being placed in handcuffs for another.

“I haven’t did anything,” McCoy tells the officer.

McCoy is a well-known social media personality with more than 414,000 followers on Instagram.

McCoy was booked into the Fulton County Jail and released on a $2,000 bond a short time later.

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