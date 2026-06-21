Man dies in shooting at Stone Mountain shopping center

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A man is dead after a shooting at a Stone Mountain shopping center on Saturday night.

Channel 2 Action News reported about the large police presence at the 7100 block of Rockbridge Road on WSB Tonight at 11 p.m. on Saturday.

DeKalb police confirmed Sunday afternoon officers found a man in the parking lot with a gunshot wound when they responded at around 9:02 p.m. He died at the scene.

Police say preliminary investigation suggests an argument led to the shooting.

DeKalb PD didn’t identify the victim.

The investigation is ongoing. DeKalb PD says anyone can send an anonymous tip through the free DeKalb County PD app or by texting “DKPD” to 847411, followed by the tip.

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