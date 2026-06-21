Large police presence seen at Stone Mountain shopping center

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County Police Department are at the scene at a Stone Mountain shopping Saturday night.

Watch WSB Tonight at 11 p.m. for more on this story.

A Channel 2 photographer on the scene caught images of multiple police cars, a crime scene investigation van and crime scene tape at 7184 Rockbridge Road.

The location includes a Dominos and a Family Dollar.

Channel 2 has reached out to DeKalb County PD for information on what exactly happened here.

This is a developing story.

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