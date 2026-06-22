Teacher accused of sex with 6 students broke house arrest 85 times, prosecutors say

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. — Douglas County prosecutors want bond revoked for a teacher accused of having sex with her students.

Maris Nichols was arrested in May for allegedly having sexual relations with six students in a classroom, in a closet and in one student’s truck while parked at a local golf course.

Channel 2 Action News previously reported that two of the teenagers involved in the case were reported to be younger than 16.

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Last month, she was granted bond on the condition that she remain on house arrest, stay off the internet, avoid all children aside from her daughter and more.

In a new court filing, prosecutors say that over the course of 27 days, Nichols broke the curfew 38 times and went outside of her inclusion zone 47 times.

Nichols’ ankle monitor tracked her to retail stores and fast food restaurants, according to prosecutors.

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They say the court gave specific instructions to stay away from minors, and these locations frequently have children present.

Search warrants revealed Nichols was allegedly being blackmailed by some students over owning and operating an OnlyFans account.

Court records show that Nichols’ case is scheduled for a hearing next week.

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