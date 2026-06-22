Peabo Bryson: Friends, family honor Grammy award-winning singer at homecoming service

ATLANTA — It was a very emotional homegoing service at Antioch Baptist Church North in Atlanta on Monday for Grammy Award-winning singer Peabo Bryson.

Bryson was not just a global music star, but a proud son of the South who never lost touch with his roots.

Channel 2’s Karyn Greer was invited to the service, along with family, friends, and dignitaries from across the country who showed up to pay tribute to the man known for his smooth ballads and iconic duets.

Richard Peabo Bryson was born in Greenville, South Carolina, but loved Atlanta and called it home for decades.

Monday’s service was filled with powerful musical tributes -from his closest friends, Grammy Award-winning artists Regina Belle, Ruben Studdard, and Bebe Winans.

Along with tributes from some who knew the music legend for more than his award-winning singing career were former mayors and city council members offering emotional memories.

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“One of the first fundraisers I went to was at Peabo Bryson’s house. And I’ll never forget that because I had never been in a room with so many pretty women. Peabo could turn ‘em out,” former Atlanta mayor and Ambassador Andrew Young said.

“Peabo Bryson was warm, thoughtful, engaging, and we struck up a friendship that lasted for 50 years,” former Atlanta Mayor Bill Campbell said.

“What I know about Peabo is as much as we celebrate his music, I really prefer to celebrate his generous, loving, caring spirit,” former Atlanta Mayor Shirley Franklin said.

And perhaps the most moving tributes came from Bryson’s wife, Tanya, and son Kitt.

“He was more than a husband. He truly was my best friend, my rock, and my source of strength and the other half of my heart,” Tanya Bryson said.

Bryson died June 2 at the age of 75 after suffering a stroke. One of Bryson’s friends mentioned that Bryson had just recorded new music, and we can expect to hear it very soon.

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