More than a dozen shell casings found at scene where 17-year-old was shot

ATLANTA — Police are investigating a shooting that left a teenager injured.

More than a dozen bullet casings were seen in the street as Channel 2’s Darryn Moore got to the scene early Thursday morning along Eason Street.

When police got to the scene, they found a 17-year-old who was shot.

An officer performed life-saving measures until medics showed up and rushed the teen to the hospital.

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Witnesses told investigators they heard a lot of gunfire.

Crime scene techs found at least 17 bullet casings scattered in the street outside a house.

Investigators are working to find out what led to the violence.

We are working to learn more about what sparked the gunfire and get updates on the teen’s condition.

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