Hall County city partnering with ICE as plans for facility seemingly stall

OAKWOOD, Ga. — A Georgia city that spent months pushing back against a proposed immigrant detention center has made an agreement with ICE.

Channel 2 Action News has reported extensively on the planned detention center in Hall County that seems to have been scrapped. However, Oakwood police signed an agreement with ICE that will lead to more cooperation between the two entities.

“I want to do it right. I wanna do our immigration enforcement the proper way,” Tim Hatch, Oakwood’s police chief, said.

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Hatch says he does not believe the signed agreement will change day-to-day policing in the city.

“By us being properly trained, we do have the ability to access the ICE systems of computer operations and whatever might be available. That’s beneficial to us,” Hatch said.

Oakwood signed a memorandum of understanding for a 287-G agreement. So far this year, more than 40 such agreements have been signed with Georgia departments.

The program can offer major financial benefits to participants. According to this ICE brochure, agencies can receive up to $100,000 for new vehicles, salary and benefits reimbursed per trained officer, and overtime funds.

“There are benefits to joining 287-G, but there are more detractors,” immigration attorney Dustin Baxter said.

Baxter says those dollars come with strings attached. To get money, local officers often take part in task forces. Baxter claims that can take them from regular police duties.

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Oakwood says they will see no real fiscal benefit from the agreement.

“We’re a 22-man department. We don’t have infinite resources where I can just detail somebody to be detached and go serve with ICE in a task force,” Hatch said.

Hatch says he does not plan on the department lending any additional resources to ICE and that they can get out of the program.

“The one thing that I made sure of with this MOU is that there’s an out option,” Hatch said.

However, the chief says they will not prevent ICE from conducting operations in the city, and will provide the required local liaison if an operation occurs.

“They’re the federal government. I don’t get to tell them what to do. So when they do come to Oakwood, if they require our assistance, we’ll provide it,” Hatch said.

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