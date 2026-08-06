Students question years of fundraising after coach’s theft arrest

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A former Gwinnett County teacher and Hall of Fame track coach accused of stealing more than $25,000 from his team’s booster club has bonded out of jail, as students say they learned about his arrest on their first day back to school.

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According to an arrest warrant, former Parkview High School teacher and track coach Matt Henson is accused of stealing the money from the Parkview Track and Field Booster Club between January 2018 and December 2025.

Jail records show Henson was booked into the Gwinnett County Jail early Wednesday morning on a felony theft by taking charge. He was released Wednesday afternoon after posting an $11,200 bond.

As news of the arrest spread Wednesday, Parkview administrators sent a letter to families explaining the situation.

Principal David Smith said the school immediately notified the district’s Human Resources Department and law enforcement after learning of the allegations and worked with the district’s internal audit department throughout what he described as a months-long investigation.

“The arrest follows a months-long investigation of which I was aware,” Smith wrote. “However, because it was an active criminal investigation, I was unable to publicly discuss the matter or share details while law enforcement and district officials conducted their work.”

Smith also said booster clubs are independent, parent-run organizations and are not managed by the school district, but are required to follow state financial accountability guidelines. He said the district is now reviewing booster club training and reinforcing financial oversight practices to help prevent similar situations in the future.

Channel 2’s Tyisha Fernandes spoke with members of Parkview’s track team after school Wednesday. Students said rumors had circulated for years about the booster club’s fundraising.

“They ask a lot of kids to ask their parents and their parents’ friends and raise as much money as possible,” student Phillip Hergovic said.

Hergovic said athletes were required to pay about $500 in team dues, plus another $120 for uniforms.

“I thought that was pretty typical of what all the sports charged. Looking back, I’m thinking it was way more than it should’ve or could’ve been,” he said.

Another Parkview track athlete, Nolan Korbel, said those costs created challenges for some families.

“I feel like it was kind of a lot, especially for the lower-income families. My family struggles to pay for things like that,” Korbel said.

Henson taught British & World Literature for Gwinnett County Public Schools until December 2025, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Parkview High School recognized Henson in 2025 after he was inducted into the Georgia Track & Field/Cross Country Coaches Hall of Fame.

Henson faces one count of felony theft by taking. The investigation remains ongoing.

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