Greene County deputy arrests 18-year-old student after weapon discovery

GREENE COUNTY, Ga. — An 18-year-old student at Lake Oconee Academy was arrested Wednesday after authorities discovered a handgun and marijuana in his vehicle.

Abias Smith was taken into custody by Greene County deputies following an investigation into contraband found on the school campus.

The investigation began after school staff reported that Smith refused to comply with instructions to remove his headphones.

During the encounter, a cigarette lighter fell from the student’s backpack, prompting officials to search the bag for other prohibited items.

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During the search of the backpack, school staff located an unfired bullet.

This discovery led to a further search of Smith’s vehicle, where deputies found a handgun and a small amount of marijuana.

Sheriff Harrison and members of the Greene County Sheriff’s Office stated that the safety and security of students and faculty are a priority.

The department maintains a zero-tolerance policy for weapons and drugs found on school grounds.

Authorities determined there was no imminent threat to students, staff or the school during the incident.

According to the sheriff’s office, there is currently no evidence to suggest the incident was a planned event or that other threats exist toward the academy.

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