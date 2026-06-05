Atlanta painter cherishes special moment with R&B legend Peabo Bryson

ATLANTA — As the world mourns the loss of R&B legend Peabo Bryson, one Atlanta artist is remembering the singer who inspired her from an early age.

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For artist Sharanda Wilburn, Bryson’s music was a constant source of inspiration.

“His voice is soft, and it’s like soothing,” Wilburn said.

Her admiration for Bryson dates back to childhood, when she first heard him sing “A Whole New World” in Disney’s “Aladdin.”

That admiration eventually led to a memorable encounter.

Last year, Wilburn attended one of Bryson’s Atlanta performances and got the opportunity to present him with one of her paintings.

“He was like, ‘This is for me?’ and I was like, ‘Yeah!’” Wilburn recalled.

The artwork earned her a backstage visit and a photo opportunity with the legendary singer.

“He was very genuine. He was funny too,” she said.

Inside her apartment, Wilburn keeps a photo of her mother, whom she lost in 2004. Channel 2 Action News first met Wilburn in 2021 when she painted former anchor Jovita Moore. That portrait still hangs in the newsroom today.

“When you lose a loved one, you know how it impacts some people, so I wanted to make sure that when I paint someone, it looks exactly like them,” Wilburn said.

As she reflects on Bryson’s legacy, Wilburn is also looking ahead to future projects.

“Right now, I’m having premonitions of Fantasia,” she said.

Bryson died on Tuesday, on Wilburn’s birthday. His family has not announced any public funeral plans.

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