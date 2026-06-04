Grammy winner Regina Belle remembers dear friend Peabo Bryson

ATLANTA — The music world is remembering a legendary voice with deep ties to Atlanta after Grammy winner Peabo Bryson died on Tuesday after suffering a stroke.

Channel 2’s Karyn Greer spoke with fellow Grammy winner Regina Belle on Wednesday night to reminisce on sharing the stage and timeless duets with Bryson.

Belle said she wants to talk about her dear friend, but is still coming to terms with losing him.

Bryson’s career in the music industry defined a generation of R&B and pop music and earned him two Grammy awards and a place in the hearts of fans around the world.

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He made history with “A Whole New World,” a duet with Belle for the movie “Aladdin.” It became the first song from an animated movie to ever hit the Billboard No. 1 spot.

“One of my favorite songs that we did together was a song called, ”I Just Can’t Imagine," and that’s one of the songs that I think about now when I think of his passing. The song says, “I can’t imagine life without you,” she said.

In Atlanta, Bryson was more than a global star, he had a presence in the community, even performing for Channel 2’s Fourth of July Fireworks show, Georgia Salutes America, in 2015 at Centennial Olympic Park.

“The greatest, I guess, moment of my life was being able to share the stage with him, singing duets with him,” she said. “Our song won four awards and an Oscar.”

As tributes pour in from across the country, the loss feels especially personal for the Atlanta community.

Plans are underway to celebrate Bryson’s life and music, but have not been publicly released.

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