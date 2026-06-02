Atlanta music legend Peabo Bryson dies after stroke

ATLANTA — Atlanta music legend Peabo Bryson has died days after suffering a stroke.

His family shared a statement with Channel 2 Action News confirming he died around 5 p.m. on Tuesday.

“We are tremendously moved by the outpouring of love, prayers and support from fans, friends, and colleagues around the world,” the family shared. “While our hearts are broken, we find comfort in knowing how deeply Peabo was loved and how many lives were touched by his voice and his generous spirit. His legacy and music will live on for generations to come.”

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Bryson is a two-time Grammy-award winning singer, best known for hits like “Beauty and the Beast” and “A Whole New World,” performed at a Fourth of July fireworks show for Channel 2’s Georgia Salutes America in 2015 at Centennial Olympic Park.

For decades, Bryson has been one of the most familiar voices in music, and now he 75-year-old singer is recovering in an Atlanta hospital after a stroke.

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