Atlanta

Atlanta music legend Peabo Bryson dies after stroke

By WSBTV.com News Staff
Peabo Bryson WASHINGTON, DC - NOVEMBER 21: Peabo Bryson performs onstage during the Thurgood Marshall College Fund 28th Annual Awards Gala at Washington Hilton on November 21, 2016 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Larry French/Getty Images for Thurgood Marshall College Fund)
By WSBTV.com News Staff

ATLANTA — Atlanta music legend Peabo Bryson has died days after suffering a stroke.

His family shared a statement with Channel 2 Action News confirming he died around 5 p.m. on Tuesday.

“We are tremendously moved by the outpouring of love, prayers and support from fans, friends, and colleagues around the world,” the family shared. “While our hearts are broken, we find comfort in knowing how deeply Peabo was loved and how many lives were touched by his voice and his generous spirit. His legacy and music will live on for generations to come.”

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Bryson is a two-time Grammy-award winning singer, best known for hits like “Beauty and the Beast” and “A Whole New World,” performed at a Fourth of July fireworks show for Channel 2’s Georgia Salutes America in 2015 at Centennial Olympic Park.

For decades, Bryson has been one of the most familiar voices in music, and now he 75-year-old singer is recovering in an Atlanta hospital after a stroke.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read