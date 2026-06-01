Atlanta music legend Peabo Bryson hospitalized after stroke. Learn to recognize symptoms fast

ATLANTA — Atlanta music legend Peabo Bryson is under medical care at a metro Atlanta hospital after suffering a stroke.

Medical experts explain what you need to know about recognizing stroke symptoms fast.

Bryson is a two-time Grammy-award winning singer, best known for hits like “Beauty and the Beast” and “A Whole New World,” performed at a Fourth of July fireworks show for Channel 2’s Georgia Salutes America in 2015 at Centennial Olympic Park.

For decades, Bryson has been one of the most familiar voices in music, and now he 75-year-old singer is recovering in an Atlanta hospital after a stroke.

Channel 2’s Karyn Greer received this statement from his representative: “At this time, the family requests privacy as they navigate this deeply personal moment together ... The thoughts, prayers and love of friends and fans are welcomed and deeply appreciated.”

Dr. Patricia Kelly Marsh, who is an adjunct professor at the Morehouse School of Medicine and family doctor, is not treating Bryson. But she says time is everything when it comes to treatment.

The American Heart Association says to BE FAST at first symptoms.

"B stands for balance. So balance loss is a sign of stroke. E is for eye or vision changes. F is for face. So facial drooping. A is for arm weakness. S is for slurred speech. And T is for time to call 911," Marsh said.

Bryson can be seen in and around Atlanta. In April of 2019, the soul balladeer suffered a mild heart attack. At the time, he was taken to Wellstar Kennestone in Marietta.

In May, Bryson went to the Cobb County Fire Station to thank the first responders who saved his life.

“The risk factors for stroke and heart attack are very similar. The No. 1 leading risk factor of stroke is high blood pressure, and that is a common risk factor for heart attack,” Marsh said.

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