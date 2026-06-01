Homeless camp clearance in metro Atlanta to displace more than 100: ‘Really scary and sad situation’

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — More than 100 people living in two homeless encampments in Gainesville have been told they must leave by midnight Monday or face possible arrest. The encampments are located on Monroe Drive near Athens Highway.

“It’s a little difficult not knowing where we’re going,” said camp resident Rebecca.

The encampments are located on private land. Landowners allowed the campers to live on the property but are preparing to sell the land and have asked the city of Gainesville to evict the campers.

“I got a job, but I’m only making $10 to $11 an hour, so that income, it’s hard to find somewhere to live,” said Rebecca

Homeless advocates say the eviction of the campers will make a difficult situation worse for those being displaced.

“Camps are certainly not the solution, but there needs to be something in between, because where are these people supposed to go tonight? There are medically compromised people, people in wheelchairs. There’s cancer patients. Where are they going to go? It’s a really scary and sad situation,” said homeless advocate Elizabeth Kearney.

The city of Gainesville, with the help of donors, has opened a new homeless shelter called Unity Project. The director says they have about 120 beds available for those needing a place to stay, along with meals and wraparound support services.

“We’re open and anyone is welcome to come here and get back on their feet. We have a lot of opportunities here, a lot of resources. There’s not a lot of resources in those camps. We are ready to go. We are open seven days a week,” said Unity Project director Michael Giddens.

Giddens says he will continue to work with city officials to find options and solutions for homeless men, women and children.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group