3 hospitalized when elevator falls two floors in Buckhead building

ATLANTA — Three people were taken to the hospital on Monday when an elevator dropped two floors.

Atlanta Fire Rescue officials say they were called to a building on Downwood Circle NW off of Howell Mill Road NW in Buckhead for an elevator emergency.

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Crews say the elevator malfunctioned and dropped from the third floor to the first floor while people were inside.

Firefighters safely got the people out of the elevator.

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Three people were taken to Grady Memorial Hospital for their injuries, but officials did not comment on the severity of those injuries.

They did not comment on what the caused the elevator to malfunction.

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