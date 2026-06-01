Murder charge dropped for groom who killed bride’s stepfather at wedding

BUTTS COUNTY, Ga. — Charges have been dropped against a man who said he fatally shot his wife’s stepfather on his wedding night in self-defense.

In a Channel 2 exclusive, Aaron White says in July 2024 he was a groom who just hours after his wedding took a step he replays every day.

He told Channel 2 Investigative Reporter Mark Winne shot his new stepfather in law, Jason Maughon, in self-defense in Butts County.

The shooter describes what happened that night LIVE on Channel 2 Action News at 6:00 p.m.

He was indicted earlier this year for murder and aggravated assault charges.

This order bearing the names of Flint Circuit District Attorney Darius Patillo and Judge Thomas Wilson says, “After a thorough review of the evidence, witness statements, investigative materials, and applicable law, the State has determined that it cannot meet its burden of proof beyond a reasonable doubt at trial due to insufficient evidence.”

They determined it cannot be proved beyond a reasonable doubt that White was the main aggressor.

Defense Attorney Bret Dunn, who said he and John Strauss represent White, says while Patillo is the Henry County D.A. he was appointed to handle the case after the D.A’s office that covers Butts County agreed to be disqualified from the case.

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