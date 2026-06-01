No. 2 Georgia Tech’s historic season ends in NCAA regionals

ATLANTA — A historic season came to an end for Georgia Tech baseball on Monday evening.

The No. 2 overall seed Yellow Jackets lost in extra innings to Oklahoma, 8-7, at Russ Chandler Stadium. The Sooners advanced to the Super Regional against Kansas.

Oklahoma wins the Atlanta Regional on a walkoff HR in extras.



Georgia Tech, the #2 overall seed, fails to advance to a super regional. — Luke Hetrick (@LHSportsTV) June 1, 2026

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In the first year under James Ramsey, Georgia Tech finished the 2026 season as the ACC regular season champions and won the ACC tournament for the first time since 2014.

Their 48-9 regular season record for a 84.2% win percentage was the highest in program history, according to the school.

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