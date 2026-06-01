Road rage suspect seen beating on car, shouting in Cobb traffic

KENNESAW, Ga. — Police in Kennesaw are searching for a man who started beating on another car in the middle of traffic.

Investigators are sharing video of an unidentified man shouting at a driver through the closed and window and beating the car before getting back into his own vehicle while still shouting.

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The incident happened just after 4 p.m. on May 7 at the intersection of N. Main Street and Jiles Road.

The video released by police does not have audio, so it’s unclear what the man is shouting or if the other driver is responding to him.

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Police have not released details on what led up to the encounter they are describing as road rage.

Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to call detectives at 770-429-4533.

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