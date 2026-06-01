Large invasive reptiles spotted in south Georgia

The Georgia Department of Natural Resources and its partners have documented more than 20 invasive Argentine black and white tegus in the wild across Toombs and Tattnall counties.

These South American reptiles, which can grow up to four feet long, pose a significant threat to Georgia wildlife by consuming the eggs of native ground-nesting birds and other protected species.

The documented sightings of the invasive tegus extend from Lyons to Reidsville in southeast Georgia.

The Georgia Department of Natural Resources is actively working to assess and eradicate this wild population of lizards.

The tegus’ diet includes the eggs of ground-nesting birds, such as quail and turkeys and the young of protected species like gopher tortoises and American alligators. As an invasive species, they pose a risk to the native ecosystem.

Beyond eggs and young reptiles, their diet also includes chicken eggs, fruit, vegetables, plants, pet food, carrion and small live animals, ranging from grasshoppers to young gopher tortoises.

Concerns also exist that these lizards could spread exotic parasites to native wildlife. Research indicates that tegus, like many reptiles, carry salmonella, potentially causing bacterial contamination of crops.

The DNR’s Wildlife Resources Division emphasizes that early detection, rapid response and public involvement are crucial to controlling the tegu population in Georgia. The division is collaborating with the public and other partners to trap tegus, track sightings and assess the current population in Tattnall and Toombs counties.

Tegus in the wild in Georgia are not protected by state wildlife laws or regulations as they are a non-native species. They can be legally trapped or killed year-round on private property with landowner permission, subject to local ordinances and appropriate safety precautions.

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