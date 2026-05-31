Body found in East Point

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — The Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed a body was found in East Point.

Channel 2 Action News has a reporter headed to find out more. Watch on Channel 2 Action News at 6:00.

The body was found in a location near Camp Creek Marketplace, authorities said.

The medical examiner didn’t confirm the body’s identity or a specific spot where the body was found.

This discovery comes as a man has been missing from the area since late April. The family of Derek Samuel and authorities have launched multiple searches in an attempt to find him.

Channel 2 Action News has reached out to East Point PD with no response so far.

This is a developing story.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group