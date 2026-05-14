Man hasn’t been seen since leaving East Point Target last month

EAST POINT, Ga. — East Point police are searching for a man they say vanished last month.

Derek Samuel’s friends reported him missing on April 30. They said his last known location was the Camp Creek Marketplace the day before.

Surveillance video showed Samuel walk out of Target and through Camp Creek Marketplace.

He was later spotted on surveillance camera walking toward North Commerce Drive and Redwine Road.

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Police say he didn’t look distressed.

His friends said he had his phone with him, but it is no longer turned on.

Investigators are waiting for digital information to come back after getting a search warrant related to his phone.

Anyone who sees him or knows where he may be should contact East Point police at 404-765-1142.

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