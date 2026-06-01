2 women at Piedmont Park say man performed sex act in front of them in broad daylight

ATLANTA — Two women say they were sitting under a tree at Piedmont Park when a man feet away exposed himself and performed sexual acts in front of them.

Channel 2’s Cory James spoke with both women, who took to social media to try to get this person off the streets.

“It was just mind boggling that someone would do that in broad daylight,” one of the women said.

These two women asked that we not show their faces because of what they say happened to them in midtown around 5 p.m. Saturday.

“I was meeting my friend in Piedmont Park at the field. We just kind of wanted to get out. A man came and sat down next to the tree. And she turned around, noticed that he was being weird,” one of the women said.

The women say he was exposing himself and performing a sexual act. That is when one of them says she yelled at him to stop.

As he walked away, they snapped these pictures for police and to warn other people nearby.

Photo that they say also captured something unusual near the man’s left ankle underneath his sock.

“I think he might have had an ankle monitor on, so I don’t know if he’s already being monitored,” one of the women said.

While the women said this is not going to stop them from returning to the park, they are hoping someone who may have also seen this person will contact Atlanta police.

“He had on a black polo top with blue gym shorts with a white stripe on the side,” one of the women said. “Be on the lookout for this guy. That behavior is not OK.”

They tell us they flagged down a nearby officer and gave him the photos after explaining what happened.

James reached out to police and also called and sent a text to the officer who took the information. We are still waiting to hear back.

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