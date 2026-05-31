Grammy-winning R&B legend Peabo Bryson suffers stroke

Two-time Grammy Award-winning singer Peabo Bryson is under medical care after having a stroke, according to statement from his representative Sunday.

The statement said in part, “At this time, the family requests privacy as they navigate this deeply personal moment together. The thoughts, prayers and love of friends and fans are welcomed and deeply appreciated.”

No additional details on Bryson’s condition were available.

Bryson is best known for Oscar-winning songs associated with Disney songs “Beauty and the Beast” and “A Whole New World” from Disney’s animated films “Beauty and the Beast” and “Aladdin” in the 1990s.

He’s known for more than just songs in Disney films, though.

R&B fans will recognize his voice in a number of hits, including “Let the Feeling Flow” and “All My Love.” Billboard said “Show & Tell” and “Can You Stop the Rain” were two No. 1 hits.

Bryson also had a top 10 pop hit with 1984 with “If Every You’re in My Arms Again.” Fans will also remember his duet with Roberta Flack, “Tonight, I Celebrate My Love.”

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group