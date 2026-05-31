Robot security helps catch break-in suspect at Atlanta apartments

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Police Department says a recent vehicle break-in at an apartment complex downtown was stopped by officers, but they had help of a different type of security.

The break-ins were happening at a complex on Drew Drive. At the complex, surveillance video caught a suspect on camera.

Around 3:40 a.m. on May 22, reports of a suspicious person got APD involved.

That’s when the robots moved in.

The robots are from Undaunted Robotics, an Atlanta start up founded by CEO Bryan Dinner.

Unlike some robots, Undaunted uses human pilots to assist police.

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“Security robot that is controlled by humans. What we do is we have our personnel behind a screen, so they can see everywhere that the cameras on the property can see and we have multiple robots on every property so they can quickly deploy, and be anywhere and see everything in a matter of seconds,” Dinner said.

Dinner said they’re deploying their robots to affordable housing units, saying that a lot of the affordable housing locations have gone empty due to lack of safety.

“While on the scene, officers were able to speak with an operator of a robotic security dog at the location and confirm the identity of the suspect,” APD said in a statement.

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“One of our partners, Columbia Residential had had an issue with car break-ins. We saw somebody trying to break into cars, we called the police, deployed the robots, when the officers arrived, provided them with the information to help them make the arrest and secure the property,” Dinner said.

According to Atlanta police, the suspect they caught with assistance from Undaunted’s robots was 15. After the arrest, they were released to a legal guardian.

Dinner said that the south part of downtown Atlanta was an area that had been “long neglected,” where people couldn’t afford to put security guards in every corner. Dinner said in some areas that had security, break-ins still happened.

That’s what Dinner says inspired Undaunted’s products.

“We developed it as a solution that will provide technology that stops a crime before it happens, at an affordable price,” Dinner said.

The Undaunted CEO said residents where Undaunted has security tools in place like the program because it’s not AI-driven, it’s human-controlled.

Police said the case remains active and under investigation.

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