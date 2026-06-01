Storms, heavy rain in parts of north Georgia

ATLANTA — There is some risk of severe weather in north Georgia, including metro Atlanta, as storms move through.

We will have scattered showers and a few thunderstorms, with heavy rain where storms manage to develop, as a cold front moves through this evening.

There is potential for strong wind gusts and even some hail, but it comes and goes pretty quickly.

Severe Weather Team 2 tracks it LIVE on Channel 2 Action News.

As we head into Tuesday morning, we will have clouds but a generally dry start to the day.

A few isolated showers and storms develop in the afternoon, and those will be around through Tuesday evening.

The total rainfall from Monday and Tuesday won’t be that heavy, with less than a half-inch in most areas.

We will get drier later this week, with sunshine and lower humidity beginning Wednesday.

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