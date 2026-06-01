Groom and pilot killed, bride injured in helicopter crash after wedding; NTSB investigates

DAWSON COUNTY, Ga. — Federal investigators are working to determine what caused a helicopter crash in north Georgia that killed a groom and the pilot just hours after a wedding, while leaving the bride as the sole survivor.

The National Transportation Safety Board is leading the investigation into Friday night’s crash in Dawson County. The helicopter was en route to DeKalb-Peachtree Airport when it struck several tall trees before crashing, according to preliminary information released by investigators.

The pilot was identified by the Dawson County Coroner as 28-year-old Nikhil Nargundkar of Cobb County. Federal Aviation Administration records show Nargundkar obtained his commercial pilot license in 2023.

Investigative reporter Ashli Lincoln reviewed federal records and found no apparent enforcement actions associated with Nargundkar’s pilot credentials. Social media posts reviewed by Channel 2 Action News suggest he was passionate about aviation.

The crash also killed 25-year-old Dave Fiji, who had married his wife, Jessni, earlier that day. Family members said Fiji had concerns about flying Friday night because of deteriorating weather conditions, including rain and fog in the Dawson County area.

Dave Fiji was a First Officer with Endeavor Air, a subsidiary of Delta Air Lines.

“He said, ‘I wouldn’t fly, we would not fly in this visibility,’” a family member said in a previous interview.

Jessni Fiji survived the crash and later described regaining consciousness beneath the wreckage.

“She said when she woke up, she was under the rubble ... she woke up and saw him lying on her chest,” a family member said.

Aviation analyst John Nance said investigators will need to complete a thorough review before determining what led to the crash.

“Why did this instrument flight go wrong?” Nance said. “That’s the question investigators won’t be able to answer until the investigation is complete.”

Nance said the Robinson R66 helicopter involved in the crash is a widely used aircraft capable of operating in poor weather conditions, but instrument flying requires significant planning and concentration.

“It takes quite a bit of concentration and quite a bit of planning,” Nance said. “You may not have any contact with the outside world until you’re on the approach to whatever airport you’re aiming at.”

The flight was contracted through Prestige Helicopters Inc., according to Fiji’s family. Federal records reviewed by Channel 2 Action News show the company has been linked to at least three accidents documented by the NTSB since 1990.

Records show four people died in a 1993 collision involving a plane and a helicopter during a training exercise. A separate 1992 accident resulted in one fatality, though available records provide limited details. In 1990, a helicopter crash in Chamblee caused no reported injuries.

Nargundkar was a graduate of Kennesaw State University, according to records reviewed by Channel 2 Action News.

Channel 2 Action News has filed a Freedom of Information Act request with the FAA seeking additional pilot records. Prestige Helicopters had not responded to requests for comment as of Monday. The NTSB investigation remains ongoing.

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