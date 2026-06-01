FBI offers reward for escaped Georgia inmate who stole $11 million from behind bars

JESUP, Ga. — The FBI is offering a $10,000 reward for information on the whereabouts of escaped inmate Arthur Cofield.

Cofield, 34, escaped from Federal Correctional Institute Jesup in south Georgia last week.

He was serving a more than 11-year sentence for conspiracy to commit bank fraud and aggravated identity theft.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Cofield was convicted of stealing nearly $11 million while he was already in prison.

Prosecutors say that while behind bars in June 2020, Cofield impersonated someone, got access to their bank account and opened a checking account.

He then placed an order to buy 6,106 American Gold Eagle one-ounce coins for the price of $10,998,859.92 from an Idaho precious metals dealer, pretending to be the victim.

They say Cofield had Charles Schwab wire over $11 million for the purchase.

TRENDING STORIES:

Later, Cofield hired a private security company to transport the gold coins to Atlanta by private plane, where he used some of them to buy a $4.4 million Buckhead mansion with his co-conspirators.

The FBI says Cofield should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone who knows where he is should call then at 1-800-225-5324 or online here.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group