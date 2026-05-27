Inmate walks away from prison camp in south Georgia

JESUP, Ga. — A search is underway for a federal inmate who they said walked away from a prison camp in southeast Georgia.

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The Federal Bureau of Investigation says Arthur Cofield, 34, was discovered missing from the satellite camp adjacent to the Federal Correctional Institution Jesup around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Officials say the prison camp is located in Jesup and serves as a minimum security facility.

Cofield has black hair and brown eyes. Authorities say he is five feet four inches tall and weighs 210 pounds.

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The US Marshals Service, the Federal Bureau of Investigation and other law enforcement agencies were notified following his disappearance. Pruson officials also launched an internal investigation.

According to authorities, Cofield was serving a 135-month federal sentence handed down in the Northern District of Georgia for conspiracy to commit mail fraud and wire fraud, conspiracy to commit bank fraud and aggravated identity theft.

Anyone with information on Cofield’s whereabouts should call the Us Marshals Service at 912-429-7169.

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