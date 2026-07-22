President Trump addresses supporters at metro Atlanta high school, protesters gather outside

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — President Donald Trump is back in Washington, D.C. after a trip to metro Atlanta to speak to supporters.

Channel 2’s Richard Elliot was inside as President Trump addressed a crowd of supporters at Wheeler High School.

“I’m proud to be back in the great state of Georgia with thousands of proud, hard-working American patriots,” he said.

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He traveled to metro Atlanta to speak about the newly-announced Trump Accounts, which will allow young children and newborns to open a special savings account.

“Under the new system, every newborn child gets $1,000 deposited in their Trump Account at birth from the United States government,”

He went on to list what he believes his administration’s accomplishments have been thus far.

The president also brought up Republican gubernatorial candidate Rick Jackson, who he’s given his endorsement to and former Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker.

“Braves Country is a real thing, and you’ve got Braves Country right here,” Snitker said.

He also spoke about 1st Lt. Tyler James Feehan, 25, one of two soldiers killed in an Iranian missile strike and primarily lived in Georgia.

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While he was inside speaking with supporters, Channel 2’s Michael Seiden was outside where protesters were gathering.

They told him that they feel it’s important their voices be heard while the president was in town.

“I’m protesting because I think it’s such a waste of our tax dollars,” Ginny Dillard said.

“I would tell him to grow up. Grow up and start treating the country like he’s the president and stop ripping us off,” Glen Lundquist said.

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