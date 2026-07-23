Rare parasite linked to bagged lettuce sends 84-year-old to ICU

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — We are hearing from one of the people diagnosed with cyclosporiasis. He spent 8 days in a Henry County ICU.

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The 84 year-old, his wife and son believe it was a steak dinner they made at home, where they used bagged lettuce to make a salad. And that is what landed on the veteran in the hospital fighting for his life.

“I ain’t one to sit around,” said 84-year-old Floyd “Bud” Medley who said he’s been forced to take it easy after spending 8 days in the ICU at Piedmont Fayette hospital.

“I really figured something was wrong about two weeks before because I wasn’t feeling good. Then I started going to the restroom, just kept going and kept getting worse and worse,” said Floyd “Bud” Medley. “When I walked out there to my son to get him carry to the hospital, I couldn’t hardly walk.”

Medley says he was quickly ushered into the ICU. With that stomach issue that is known to come with cyclosporiasis. “When it hit, there’s no way to hold it back,” said Medley.

Doctors ran a slew of test. And it was the test for cyclospora that came back positive.

“He said, I think you don’t eat some bad lettuce,” Medley remembers the doctor saying.

According to the CDC, there have been nearly 4200 confirmed cases of cyclosporiasis as of this week, with 308 hospitalizations.

For Bud, he’s just returned to mowing his many acres. But says weeks after getting home from the hospital, he’s only back to 65 percent where he was before.

One thing is for certain: “I don’t do no lettuce. I ain’t eat no more lettuce.”

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