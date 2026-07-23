Teens lured to metro Atlanta apartment and sexually assault, police say

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — Two men are in jail accused of luring teenagers from three different counties to an apartment and sexually assaulting them.

Treveon Hudson, 19, faces three counts of rape and one count of child molestation. Amari Harrison, 21, faces one count of rape.

According to Flowery Branch Police Department, Hudson and Harrison are friends, and Hudson lived at the Tree Park apartment complex where the teenagers told police the assaults happened.

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Police started investigating the pair in May after a 19-year-old in Athens said she met Hudson online and agreed to meet him at his apartment. That’s where she said he raped her.

In June, police said two girls under 16 were walking around the entrance of the Tree Park Apartments. Police stopped to check on them and said they told police Hudson and Harrison brought them there from Clayton County. They said they met them online. One of the girls said Hudson sexually assaulted her.

In July, police said an Atlanta-area hospital reported a teen who was a victim of rape months earlier. That teen said Harrison did it after she met him through social media.

Channel 2’s Courtney Francisco spoke to a sexual assault service advocate at the Women’s Resource Center to End Domestic Violence.

“You have to talk to your children about what the grooming process looks like,” said Rosa James.

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“You could start teaching them from a toddler all the way up to teenager that they have autonomy over their body,” said James. “They get to create these boundaries.”

She said her team travels to metro Atlanta middle and high schools teaching students about what a health relationship and online conversation looks like.

“They start to gravitate toward what’s healthy,” said James.

She said it can be difficult for parents to catch predators talking to their children on social media. So, she said having these conversations with your child can help them turn down offers to meet.

“Let’s start having those conversations, and I promise you that your children, they’re smart enough to know what feels right,” said James.

Both Hudson and Harrison are in Hall County jail with no bond. Their next court hearings are set for July 24 and July 29.

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