2 arrested in sexual assault cases connected to metro Atlanta apartment complex

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — Flowery Branch police have arrested two suspects following investigations into multiple reported sexual assaults.

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Treveon Hudson, 19, faces charges of rape and child molestation, while Amari Harrison, 21, is under investigation for a reported rape. The alleged incidents are connected to victims who met the suspects online or through social media.

The investigations stem from separate reports, including one initiated with the Athens-Clarke County Police Department on May 9. Another report involved two young girls located near the Tree Park Apartments on June 24.

All reported incidents are linked to an apartment within the Tree Park Apartments complex in Flowery Branch.

A woman reported to the Athens-Clarke County police on May 9, that she had met Hudson online and traveled to Flowery Branch to his apartment.

She reported that Hudson forced her to engage in non-consensual sexual intercourse. This case was subsequently referred to the Flowery Branch Police Department for further investigation.

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On June 24, Flowery Branch officers responded to a report of two young girls near the entrance of Tree Park Apartments. The girls, who appeared confused about their location and stated they were from Clayton County, Ga., had been brought to the apartment complex by Hudson and another man after meeting them online.

One of the girls reported being sexually assaulted by Hudson.

Officers took both girls to the Flowery Branch Police Department.

The girls were later released into the custody of their parents and the victim was transported for a medical examination.

Following these investigations, Flowery Branch police obtained arrest warrants for Hudson, 19, on June 25, charging him with rape and child molestation.

A search warrant for his apartment was also secured. Both warrants were executed that same day and Hudson was arrested.

On July 8, 2026, Flowery Branch police were contacted by an Atlanta-area hospital regarding a teenage girl. This girl reported being the victim of a rape that allegedly occurred in March 2026.

Investigators met with the victim, who stated she had connected with Harrison, 21, of Suwanee, Ga., through social media.

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