TOUR Championship will no longer be at East Lake Golf Club every year

ATLANTA — The PGA Tour is shaking up its competitive model and that means a big change ahead for the TOUR Championship in Atlanta.

East Lake Golf Club will no longer host the TOUR Championship every year starting in 2028. Instead, there will be a rotation of courses that will host it.

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East Lake Golf Club has hosted the TOUR Championship every year since 2004. It will still host the 2026 and 2027 TOUR Championship.

A PGA TOUR spokesperson released the following statement on the club’s future to Channel 2 sports director Zach Klein on Tuesday.

“As part of the broader evolution of the PGA TOUR’s competitive model, the TOUR Championship will be played at rotating venues beginning in 2028. Future rotation schedules and host sites are still being evaluated, and East Lake remains under consideration as part of those discussions. The PGA TOUR is proud of its history in Atlanta and the incredible support and dedication from the fans, community and corporate partners. Atlanta remains a priority market for the PGA TOUR and we look forward to continuing conversations about the city’s role in the future of the TOUR Championship and the PGA TOUR schedule.”

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The PGA Tour approved the new structure discussed by Future Competition Committee. There will be two series under the new model: the PGA TOUR Championship Series with 72-120 players and the PGA TOUR Challenger Series with 144 players.

Players will only be allowed to compete in one series. And the new format includes promotion and regulation between them, but it won’t happen during the season.

PGA Tour CEO Brian Rolapp says officials consulted players, partners and fans for their thoughts on the model.

“You told us you wanted to see the best players in the world competing against each other more often. You wanted clearer stakes as the season unfolds. And you wanted a more dramatic finish to the season that rewards excellence and makes every tournament,” Rolapp said in a statement.

Tiger Woods led the Future Competition Committee and says he was proud to work alongside the PGA Tour.

“It has been a privilege to lead the Future Competition Committee and I am proud of the work we have done to build the best version of the PGA TOUR for future generations of players and fans,” Woods wrote.

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