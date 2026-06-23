Officer pulls over people not wearing seatbelts on golf cart. Minutes later, they crashed

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. — A golf cart crash with minor injuries could have ended differently if not for a Georgia officer’s actions.

A Glynn County police officer spotted a golf cart with the driver and riders not wearing their seatbelts on St. Simons Island. Officer Whatley pulled them over and told them they needed to wear a seatbelt.

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They complied with the officer’s instructions Fifteen minutes later, the golf cart crashed.

Only one person had minor injuries. Police said they were wearing their seatbelts when the crash happened.

The Glynn County Police Department says it wants to remind folks the importance of traffic safety and how this crash could have been worse.

"Seatbelts save lives — and this incident is a powerful example of that truth," police said.

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