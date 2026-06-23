2 more metro Atlanta deputies arrested, accused of misusing license plate reader by sheriff’s dept.

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — Two additional Cherokee Sheriff’s deputies have been fired and arrested over allegations they misused the county’s licensed plate reader system.

The sheriff’s office said Lieutenant Chris Bryant, 45 of Acworth and Sergeant Mike Creeden, 35 of Cartersville, were both arrested and booked into the Cherokee County Adult Detention Center Monday using the Automated License Plate Reader system for non-law-enforcement purposes.

The discovery comes after audits of the system by the Cherokee Sheriff’s Office Real-Time Intelligence Division.

This comes after Deputy Cynthia Jodesty was arrested by investigators and charged for the same violation of agency police and state law on June 12, the sheriff’s office said.

Bryant and Creeden are currently in custody with a $3,812 bond. Both deputies have been terminated from the agency.

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