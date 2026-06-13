Cherokee Co. Deputy fired after database audit

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — A now former Cherokee County Sheriff’s Deputy has been fire after a routine audit of the department’s automated license plate reader database.

Investigators said the audit showed Deputy Cynthia Jodesty put the tag information of another Sheriff’s Office employee while performing a “non-legitimate law enforcement function at the time”.

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Jodesty is facing a felony count of Violation of Oath of Office and a misdemeanor county of Prohibition on Law Enforcement Retaining License Plate Data obtained from an ALPR.

Jodesty was booked into the Cherokee County jail and was released on a $3,812 bond.

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The Sheriff’s Office said Jodesty had been assigned to the Uniformed Patrol Division but that she’s no longer one of the Office’s employees.

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