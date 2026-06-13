Braves right-hander Spencer Strider leaves start vs. Mets in 4th inning with arm soreness

NEW YORK (AP) — Atlanta Braves pitcher Spencer Strider left Friday night’s start against the New York Mets in the fourth inning due to right arm soreness.

Strider left one batter into the fourth and allowed six hits and a season-worst seven earned runs in three innings. He struck out three. He allowed three homers, including a grand slam to Bo Bichette in the second inning.

Strider’s velocity was considerably lower as he issued a six-pitch walk to MJ Melendez. The three fastballs Strider threw during the at-bat were all at either 88 or 89 mph, down from the 92 to 96 mph pitches he threw in the first two innings.

Manager Walt Weiss and a trainer visited Strider, who underwent Tommy John surgery in 2024. Strider walked off the mound after a short consultation.

Strider was making his eighth start of the season for the MLB-leading Braves after missing the first 34 games recovering from a strained left oblique.

JR Ritchie replaced Strider and gave up a single to Luis Torrens before Bo Bichette’s sacrifice fly scored Melendez one out later.

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AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

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