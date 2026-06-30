More than 60 Atlanta police officers are braving the heat to patrol downtown for World Cup

ATLANTA — It’s another scorcher outside, and it’s especially hot on the pavement around Mercedes-Benz Stadium as it prepares for tomorrow’s big World Cup match on Wednesday between England and the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

Outside on that hot pavement will be the Atlanta Police Department’s Bike Response Team.

You’ll see them riding around wearing high-visibility yellow and doing what they can to stay hydrated.

Officer Sherane Barnett is one of the 60 officers on APD’s bike response team pedaling around downtown in this heat to keep people safe.

She told Channel 2’s Richard Elliot that it’s awfully hot, but she’s used to it, and APD is making sure they’re safe.

“The department has been doing a pretty good job providing water, snacks and also portable fans,” Barnett said.

“Despite the hot temperatures and the excessive riding, we’ve been doing well,” Lt. Fredrick Harper said. “They’ve already built up that endurance to be able to endure these conditions. Over the past year, we’ve been doing a lot of training.”

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Plus, Harper said they have a support vehicle that follows them around with drinks and food and a place to rest if needed.

He said other organizations from “Back the Blue” to the Atlanta Beltline are donating supplies.

“We’re taking a lot of breaks, staying hydrated. We have our great logistics team who’s been basically following up around the clock, making sure we have snacks and fruits and vegetables and other things, water. Things like that,” Harper said.

Barnett said they also have another secret weapon.

“It’s pretty hot, but we can handle it. Plus, we’re wearing shorts, so we’re good,” Barnett said.

As Elliot also found out on Tuesday, the unit acts not only as police officers, but they’re Atlanta ambassadors; they take photos, and they can set up an instant fence for crowd control.

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