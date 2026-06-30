Brothers tried saving 14-year-old from Georgia creek but current was too strong, sweeping him under

A family is grieving after a teen drowned in a Floyd County creek.

It happened at Armuchee Park off Jones Mill Road near Rome.

What was supposed to be a family bonding experience with four brothers escaping the heat and playing in the creek turned into tragedy.

The youngest brother jumped off a rock and never resurfaced.

Sgt. Brittany Werner with the Floyd County Police Department said she rushed out to the park for a rescue mission around 8:30 p.m. on Monday.

“You want to try and find the person as quickly as possible. The longer it takes to find them, the more unfortunate the outcome is likely to be,” Werner told Channel 2’s Michael Doudna.

First responders say Tyler Brown, 14, was playing with his older brothers when he jumped off some rocks into the water and did not resurface.

“There is a little bit of a current underneath this deep end of the creek. When he jumped in, it started to pull him under,” Werner said.

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Werner said the brothers tried to rescue Tyler, but the current became too strong.

“And they lost their grasp of him, and he was pulled under,” Werner said.

Rescue teams arrived minutes later, searching the waters for more than an hour.

“It was very rough. There was a lot of high emotions last night, discovering and anticipating the inevitable,” Werner said.

Shortly after 10 p.m., first responders pulled Brown’s body from the creek, breaking the hearts of families and first responders.

“I went home and hugged my kids as soon as I left here,” Werner said. “It’s heartbreaking for the family and to see them go through what they’re going through.”

The death has been ruled an accidental drowning.

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