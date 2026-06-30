Family identifies father of 2 killed in shooting at Georgia church

FANNIN COUNTY, Ga. — The family of a man killed in a shooting at a north Georgia church last week is remembering him as a husband and father to two children.

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A GoFundMe identified the victim as Austin Teems, 29, who was shot to death June 25 at Bethel Baptist Church in McCaysville.

“It comes with a heavy heart to share this story,” organizer Annah Pereira wrote.

“He was a hardworking, dedicated husband and father of two young boys that love and care for him dearly, Pereira wrote. “I ask that you donate what you can in order to get him laid to rest and cover his family in prayers and love in this difficult time.”

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Loved ones say the fundraiser was created to help Teems’ wife, Kayla, cover funeral costs and other unexpected expenses following Austin Teems’ death.

Authorities previously announced that they charged 29-year-old Nicholas Rogers of Blue Ridge with murder and aggravated assault in connection with the shooting.

As of Monday, family members said they continue to lean on the support of their community while navigating the sudden loss.

If you would like to donate, click here.

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