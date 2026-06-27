Man found shot to death at Georgia church

FANNIN COUNTY, Ga. — A 29-year-old man is facing charges in connection with a deadly shooting at a north Georgia church.

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The Georgia Bureau of Investigation announced the arrest of Nicholas Rogers, 29, of Blue Ridge on Friday.

Rogers was taken into custody at the scene after Fannin County 911 received a call early Thursday morning about a shooting at Bethel Baptist Church in McCaysville.

When Fannin County deputies arrived, they found Austin Teems, 29, also of Blue Ridge, with apparent gunshot wounds. Teems was pronounced dead at the scene.

The sheriff’s office requested the GBI’s assistance with the death investigation. Teems’ body will be taken to the GBI Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy.

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Rogers was booked into the Fannin County Jail and charged with murder and aggravated assault.

The investigation remains active and ongoing. The GBI is asking anyone with information to contact its Regional Investigative Office in Cleveland at 706-348-4866. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online through the GBI’s tip portal, or via the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

Once the investigation concludes, the case file will be turned over to the Appalachian Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for review and prosecution.

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