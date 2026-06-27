Georgia theme park ranks among most affordable in U.S., survey finds

VALDOSTA, Ga. — A south Georgia amusement park has been ranked among the most affordable theme parks in the United States, according to a new national travel survey.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Wild Adventures Theme Park in Valdosta was named the fourth most affordable theme park in the country in HomeToGo’s 2026 U.S. Summer Travel Survey.

The ranking evaluated 40 theme parks nationwide using factors including admission prices, parking costs, nearby lodging expenses and the number of attractions available to visitors.

According to the survey, Wild Adventures stood out for offering a wide range of attractions at a comparatively low cost.

The park’s standard daily admission price is listed at $59.99 and includes access to rides, water attractions, animal exhibits, concerts and seasonal events.

TRENDING STORIES:

Park officials said the recognition reflects ongoing investments in the property.

During its 30th anniversary season, Wild Adventures completed several upgrades, including an expansion of the Alapaha Trail, the addition of new food offerings, a larger habitat for spider monkeys Mambo and Jojo, and enhancements to several attractions.

Wild Adventures features more than 30 rides and water slides, over 400 animals and a variety of live entertainment offerings throughout the year.

The theme park is located in Valdosta, about 230 miles south of Atlanta.

For the list, click here.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group