Hotel pool argument ends with bear spray, 15 treated

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — An argument between two women at a metro Atlanta hotel escalated to the point where multiple people needed medical treatment, according to police.

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The incident happened just after 6 p.m. on June 20 at the Embassy Suites on Akers Mill Road.

Cobb County police were called to the hotel after receiving reports of a disturbance involving multiple victims.

Authorities said two women got into a verbal argument in the hotel’s covered pool area. During the confrontation, one of the women pulled out a canister of bear spray and discharged it, officials said.

Police said the spray hit the other woman, her daughter, and numerous people in the surrounding area.

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As a result of the incident, 15 people were evaluated and treated by Cobb County Fire personnel.

The suspect left the scene before officers arrived.

Through their investigation, detectives identified the suspect and obtained an arrest warrant, according to police. Authorities have not yet released the suspect’s identity.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Cobb County Police Department.

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