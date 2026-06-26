Popular Atlanta gaming bar closing after 14 years

ATLANTA — After 14 years in northeast Atlanta, a popular gaming bar is closing its doors.

The owners of Joystick Gamebar on Edgewood Avenue announced Friday that they will be closing their doors next month.

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The self-proclaimed “weird little nerd bar” will close on Sunday, July 12.

Owners say that while they are closing on Edgewood Ave., they plan to reopen soon at an undisclosed location.

“Personally, I love this street. It has an energy that’s hard to find anywhere else in Atlanta. I’ve met so many incredible people because of it, and it’s honestly hard to imagine saying goodbye,” one of the owners wrote in a statement.

They have not announced where or when they plan to reopen.

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