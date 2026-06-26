Train collides with tractor-trailer on city’s westside

ATLANTA — Channel 2 Action News has a crew at the scene of a train versus a tractor-trailer wreck on the city’s westside.

The crash happened shortly before 4 a.m. at the intersection of Lee and Dimmick Streets.

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That is a couple of blocks away from Lee & White as well as the Atlanta Beltline Westside Trail.

We are working to learn if anyone was injured in the crash.

Stay with WSBTV.com and tune into Channel 2 Action News This Morning starting at 4:30 a.m. for the latest on this breaking story.

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