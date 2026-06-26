Speeding motorcyclist dies after losing control on I-20, APD says

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are investigating a deadly motorcycle crash that happened early Friday morning on Interstate 20.

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Officers responded to the scene along I-20 eastbound near McDaniel Street around 8:46 a.m. after receiving reports of a deadly traffic collision involving a motorcycle.

Investigators say a motorcyclist was speeding when he lost control of the motorcycle. The bike went down and slid several hundred feet along the interstate.

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Police said the rider’s helmet was damaged during the crash and came off. He suffered fatal head injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency medical personnel.

The APD’s Accident Investigations Unit responded to take over the investigation. Officials say the motorcyclist was seen passing several vehicles before the crash.

Authorities said no other vehicles were involved.

The investigation remains ongoing. Police have not released the rider’s identity or age.

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